Billionaire and 2020 presidential hopeful Tom Steyer said at the Democrat debate on Tuesday that President Donald Trump has no strategy for conducting foreign policy, claiming that Trump goes “from crisis to crisis.”

“What this conversation shows is that there is no real strategy that we’re trying to accomplish with what we’re doing in the Middle East,” Steyer said. “Obviously Mr. Trump has no strategy.” He went on:

He is going from crisis to crisis, escalation to escalation. But if you look closer over the last 20 years, including in the war in Afghanistan, we know from the Washington Post that, in fact, there was a series of tactical decisions that made no sense.

So we really have to ask ourselves in the Middle East, what are we trying to accomplish?” Steyer said, adding that he agreed with former Vice President Joe Biden that foreign policy should be conducted in conjunction with other nations.

Steyer then shifted his remarks to climate change and the bushfires in Australia.

President Trump’s foreign policy was a focus of the debate, with many of the candidates claiming that he is responsible for Iran’s recent aggressions and nuclear ambitions and North Korea’s lack of cooperation with the United States.

During part of the debate, where presidential hopefuls criticized the current Commander in Chief, Trump held a rally in Wisconsin where thousands of supporters cheered for his re-election in 2020.

