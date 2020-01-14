https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/top-iranian-cleric-ahmad-alamolhoda-calls-for-british-ambassador-to-iran-to-be-chopped-into-little-pieces/

Protests continue in Iran against the brutal Khameneist regime.
This comes after months of economic frustration, brutal crackdowns and the recent lies by political leaders on shooting down a Ukrainian plane.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Alamolhoda, the representative of the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader in Khorasan Razavi Province, called the university demonstrators who refused to walk on the US and Israeli flags this past weekend “American puppets.”

Alamolhoda then called for Britain’s Ambassador to Iran to be “chopped into pieces.”

Via Hanif Jazayeri.

