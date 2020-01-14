Protests continue in Iran against the brutal Khameneist regime.
This comes after months of economic frustration, brutal crackdowns and the recent lies by political leaders on shooting down a Ukrainian plane.
On Tuesday, Ahmad Alamolhoda, the representative of the Iranian regime’s Supreme Leader in Khorasan Razavi Province, called the university demonstrators who refused to walk on the US and Israeli flags this past weekend “American puppets.”
Jan 12 – Tehran, #Iran
Beheshti University
Another view Iranians refusing to disrespect the U.S. & Israeli flags.
Those who do walk on the flags (most likely of the regime's IRGC Basij members) are booed & people begin chanting: "Shame on you!"
— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) January 12, 2020
Alamolhoda then called for Britain’s Ambassador to Iran to be “chopped into pieces.”
Via Hanif Jazayeri.
Woah! The representative of the Iranian regime's Supreme Leader today called for the UK's Ambassador to Iran Rob Macaire to be "chopped into pieces".
Any comment from @foreignoffice @DominicRaab @UKinIran?
CC @eu_eeas @DonaldJTrumpJr @RichardGrenell @USAmbUK @PressSec pic.twitter.com/tRjGpMVj5G
— M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 14, 2020
