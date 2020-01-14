Male-to-female transgender and self-described “human rights advocate” Jessica Yaniv simply cannot seem to avoid hot water these days.

Having earned no shortage of undue fame last year suing immigrant female estheticians for discrimination over their refusal to wax his very male genitals, Yaniv was back in the news this week, forced to appear at a British Columbia Provincial Court for arraignment on prohibited weapons charges, The Post Millennial reported.

The infamous transgender troublemaker did himself no favors, either, allegedly assaulting camera-wielding reporter Keean Bexte of The Rebel Media while exiting the courthouse Monday.

“J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head,” Bexte tweeted, providing video of the incident. “Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil.”

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

According to Bexte’s running account of the incident on Twitter, the reporter was nearly removed from the courthouse earlier in the morning by local law enforcement over refusal to comply with requests he not “bother” Yaniv with questions.

Law enforcement reportedly also suspected Bexte of having taken photos within the courthouse, an impermissible action Bexte denies.

The alleged assault, however, took place shortly thereafter as the reporter attempted to interview Yaniv outside, asking once again at a distance, “Will you be pleading guilty?”

It is then that video reveals Yaniv chasing after Bexte, reaching for the reporter’s camera and seeming to jostle with him for a moment.

“Get away from me! Get away!” Yaniv yells, still following the reporter. “Get the f— away from me!”

A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do. <3 #LGBTQ — Jessica Yaniv (@trustednerd) January 14, 2020

The video also shows Yaniv telling Bexte he doesn’t “give a s—” whether the police are called over the alleged assault — an unsurprising premise considering this is not the only time assault allegations have been leveled against the self-described “social justice warrior.”

Similar video surfaced last August revealing an alleged assault on another reporter for The Rebel Media, this time carried out by Yaniv and his mother following questions about potential inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

No charges seem to have been pressed at the time, but Yaniv’s current prohibited weapons predicament does stem from the same month, in which the transgender activist was arrested for brandishing a taser on YouTube livestream, announcing he was fully aware of the weapon’s illegality.

The activist currently faces up to six months in prison as a result of that incident.

Yaniv tweeted in defense of the unladylike behavior.

“A girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do,” he wrote.

The Western Journal has reached out to Jessica Yaniv for comment but has not yet received a response. We will update this article if and when we do.

