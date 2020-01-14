It seemed no more than a minor drop in the bucket when Proctor & Gamble’s menstrual hygiene brand Always announced last October the traditional feminine Venus symbol was to be removed from its product packaging amid widespread criticism from LGBT activists.

Apparently, however, it was not. Instead, menstrual products have now been chosen as the latest battleground in the transgender-rights movement’s war on supposedly discriminatory aspects of modern American culture.

According to a Saturday report from NBC News, the traditional marketing of such products toward women has “isolated” transgender and non-binary consumers — and a sizable contingent of activists is gearing up to fight the “stigma” surrounding so-called male periods.

The apparent face of that fight is model and LGBT activist Kenny Ethan Jones, who reportedly told the outlet, “that time of the month” is marked by not only physical pain for female-to-male transgenders like herself, but “psychological pain” as well.

Model Kenny Ethan Jones explains the ‘physical and psychological pain’ of having periods as a trans manhttps://t.co/cQKekxWiES — PinkNews (@PinkNews) January 13, 2020

“I didn’t believe that having periods would be a part of my lived experience,” Jones said. “I felt isolated; everything about periods was tailored to girls, yet me, a boy, was experiencing this and nothing in the world documented that.”

“Having a period already causes me a lot of [gender] dysphoria, but this dysphoria becomes heightened when I have to shop for a product that is labeled as ‘women’s health’ and in most cases, is pretty and pink,” the activist added.

Right. Nothing says severe “psychological pain” like a pretty, pink box of menstrual products labeled for what they are.

Of course, the claim might be laughable, if NBC had not taken it and run, developing from it a more than 1,000-word, in-depth report on the seemingly endless ills faced by transgender individuals, as diagnosed by the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey.

From the undue burden a $12 price tag on a 36-pack of female hygiene products has on a transgender individual — who is reportedly “three times as likely to be unemployed as the general population” — to the fact that there are rarely tampon dispensers in men’s restrooms, no stone was left unturned.

Forget for a moment the fact that these ills are, of course, entirely self-imposed.

NBC would have readers believe period-related societal norms have transgender individuals living under dictatorial levels of oppression.

‘Having periods caused my mental health to spiral to a new low – a place where no 15-year-old should be. Being a transgender man having a bodily function that was solely associated with cis-gender women was torture.’ Kenny Ethan Jones for @MetroOpinion https://t.co/bzCtx5jApc — Platform by Metro.co.uk (@MetroOpinion) October 23, 2019

‘I remember strolling down the female hygiene aisle, feeling distraught, walking slowly enough that no one would see the little boy buying sanitary pads. ‘I knew they were for me and that was the agonising part.’ Kenny Ethan Jones for @MetroOpinion https://t.co/bzCtx5jApc — Platform by Metro.co.uk (@MetroOpinion) October 22, 2019

As per usual, however, what went ignored was the true victim of claims and complaints such as these being taken seriously: biological women.

Another identity group so often championed by the left-wing establishment media, women — and their broader interests — are the first to be sacrificed at the altar of social justice when the transgender rights movement makes a fuss.

From privacy in bathrooms and locker rooms to the ability to participate with dignity and pride in athletic pursuits, a great many things Western civilizations have established in defense and elevation of women are being tossed into the bonfire by the social-justice left.

Womanhood apparently cannot be belittled or cheapened enough in the left’s endless effort to be more “inclusive.”

