The Trump administration plans to restrict media access during “lockups” where reporters get advance time to prepare stories based on major reports with market data, including monthly jobs reports, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.

The Labor Department has allowed media reporters to work on stories ahead of a report’s scheduled release in a secure room on computers disconnected from the internet until the information becomes public.

The department is now discussing removing computers from the “lockups” room and could announce the change as early as this week, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

This could impact reporters’ ability to notify the public as soon as these reports are released.

It could also force government websites to handle heavier loads, Bloomberg noted, those these could be alleviated with additional security measures or higher traffic capacity.

News outlets have protested previous proposed changes to the “lockup” reporting method.

The Department of Agriculture reduced its lockup procedures for farm products in 2018, and in 2012, the Labor Department under then-President Obama attempted to require that the computers being used were government-owned.

The Hill has reached out to the Department of Labor for comment.