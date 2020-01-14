Rejecting congressional debate over whether it was necessary to strike a U.S.-designated terrorist group leader, President Donald Trump said Democrats should be outraged by the terror, not the removal of Qassem Soleimani.

“The Democrats are outraged that we killed this terrorist monster, even though this monster was behind hundreds and hundreds of deaths,” Trump told Tuesday night’s campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“Many of the young men and women you see walking around without arms or without legs were done by Soleimani,” Trump added. “That’s what he loved. He loved the roadside bomb.

“Great percentages of people don’t have legs right now and arms because of this son of a bit**, and the Democrats should be outraged by Soleimani’s evil crimes, not the decision to end his wretched life.”

Soleimani was the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, which was designated a terrorist organization by the Obama administration, Trump noted to his campaign rally.

“Bernie and the radical left cannot protect your family, nor can they protect our country,” Trump said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.