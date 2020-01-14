One of President Trump’s first campaign issues was securing the nation’s southern border, and he’s worked very hard on that.

However, an obstructive Congress has meant that most of his attempts to direct federal money for the wall, fence and other projects have been halted or at least delayed.

But now it appears things are moving forward. Armed with an agreement in recent funding bills in which Democrats agreed to not prohibit decisions to redirect money to those essential security projects, he’s announced plans to redirect $7.2 billion from the Pentagon, reported the Washington Post.

Media, all in with the Democrats in their campaign to oppose the president’s projects, predictably lashed out at him.

Politico bluntly headline an article, “Trump plot to ‘steal’ $7.2B for border wall puts GOP lawmakers in a pickle.”

And it said it was the president’s “latest scheme to snub Congress.”

Its report continued, “Even some GOP legislators who say they back the U.S.-Mexico barrier are lamenting reports that the president is plotting to reprogram $7.2 billion.”

The fight over funding for border security is representative of Democrats’ direct and unrelenting opposition to whatever Trump proposes, suggesting their ongoing inability to recognize his 2016 electoral victory.

Many of the Democrats who now adamantly oppose border security favored it in one form or another, until the president took up the cause.

Now the comments are like that from House Appropriations chief Rep. Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., who said shifting money would “do further violence to the constitutional separation of powers.”

The Hill said Trump’s plan is for the money to come from military construction projects and counternarcotics funding.

“The plans indicate that this new boost of funding would allow the administration to build about 885 miles of new fencing by spring of 2022, more than the 509 miles planned for the border, according to the Post,” the report said.

Already, the administration has completed 101 miles of new barriers.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently reversed a lower court’s decision to halt the president’s transfer of funds for border security.

The Washington Examiner noted the “anger and frustration” with which Democrats reacted on Tuesday.

Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas said Democrats should have fought harder to block Trump from redirecting appropriated money, the report explained.

“I voted against that appropriations bill for one reason because it didn’t contain any restraints on the president transferring the money. I anticipated that would always be problematic,” he said.

It explained, “This year, Democrats agreed to allow wall funding and other border security budget numbers to remain at 2019 levels of $1.375 billion, which satisfied Republicans but was far less than the $8 billion Trump had requested. The bill also allowed him to transfer money from other parts of the federal budget.”