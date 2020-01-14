President TrumpDonald John Trump Democratic challenger on Van Drew’s party switch: ‘He betrayed our community’ Rand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Trump plans to divert .2 billion from Pentagon for border wall construction: report MORE raised some eyebrows during a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday night after he said the late President Lyndon B. Johnson was “probably looking down — or looking up” on America today.

The comment came while Trump was defending a phone call he shared with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last July that was the subject of the whistleblower complaint that helped spark the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

“This is based on a perfect phone call. Did anybody read the transcript? It’s a perfect call. In fact, if you go back and look at Lyndon Johnson, all of ‘em, you know, Lyndon Johnson was sort of a tough guy. Can you imagine his phone calls?” he said at the rally in Milwaukee.

Pres. Trump: “This is based on a perfect phone call… If you go back and look at Lyndon Johnson. You know Lyndon Johnson was sort of a tough guy. Can you imagine his phone calls? He’s probably looking down or looking up, and he’s probably saying ‘these people have gone crazy.'” pic.twitter.com/PljlhQYFg2 — The Hill (@thehill) January 14, 2020

“He’s probably looking down — or looking up,” he added to some laughs from his supporters.

The remark was almost immediately met with criticism on Twitter.

George Conway George Thomas ConwayGeorge Conway group releases ad targeting GOP senator: ‘You’re just another Trump servant’ George Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals George Conway’s new nickname for Trump starts trend: ‘IMPOTUS’ MORE, a conservative attorney and husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayGeorge Conway group releases ad targeting GOP senator: ‘You’re just another Trump servant’ George Conway group releases first anti-Trump ad aimed at evangelicals Judd Apatow urges Georgia voters to get rid of Doug Collins after ‘terrorists’ comment MORE, took a dig at Trump on Twitter:

Trump is hoping to meet LBJ I guess https://t.co/Eqvhm9MAsZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi Subramanian (Raja) Raja KrishnamoorthiOvernight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — Turf war derails push on surprise medical bills | Bill would tax e-cigarettes to pay for anti-vaping campaign | .5M ad blitz backs vulnerable Dems on drug prices Lawmakers introduce bill taxing e-cigarettes to pay for anti-vaping campaigns The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – House panel expected to approve impeachment articles Thursday MORE (D-Ill.), who chairs the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, also took aim at Trump over the remark.

“We can listen to recordings of many of LBJ’s calls and, hard as many of them can be to listen to now for many reasons, he didn’t ask foreign governments to intervene in our elections in exchange for congressionally authorized military aid.”

We can listen to recordings of many of LBJ’s calls and, hard as many of them can be to listen to now for many reasons, he didn’t ask foreign governments to intervene in our elections in exchange for congressionally authorized military aid. https://t.co/6Dnqepk462 https://t.co/uAJmUZRQ1A — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) January 14, 2020

Trump also drew backlash last month after he made similar comments about the late Rep. John Dingell John DingellChange with minimal risk: Trump’s Jimmy Carter problem 10 controversies that rocked the Trump White House in 2019 The Memo: Impeachment’s scars cut deep with Trump, say those who know him MORE (D-Mich.) at a rally in Michigan.

At the time, Trump had suggested the late congressman, who died at age 92 last year, was “looking up” in the afterlife instead of down from heaven. “Maybe he’s looking up. I don’t know. … But let’s assume he’s looking down,” he said.

The comments sparked fierce criticism from the late congressman’s widow, Rep. Debbie Dingell Deborah (Debbie) Ann Dingell10 controversies that rocked the Trump White House in 2019 The Memo: Impeachment’s scars cut deep with Trump, say those who know him Sunday shows – Impeachment stalemate dominates MORE (D-Mich.), and prompted lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to demand an apology.