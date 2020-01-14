Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who became unresponsive due to dehydration and drug intoxication. The agents found the man with four other migrants on a remote ranch north of the U.S.-Mexico Border.

While patrolling a remote ranch near Carrizo Springs, Texas, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered a group of five, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The agents observed one of the male migrants became unresponsive.

The agents provided emergency first aid and summonsed Emergency Medical Services personnel. An ambulance arrived and transported the migrant to a local hospital.

Doctors at the hospital diagnosed the migrant as having methamphetamine intoxication and rhabdomyolysis.

“Rhabdomyolysis is a severe form of dehydration that is potentially life-threatening and routinely encountered by Border Patrol agents,” CBP officials said in a written statement.

The hospital stabilized the migrant and arranged to transport the man to a San Antonio hospital for more advanced treatment.

“This rescue emphasizes just how dangerous narcotics are, and I cannot stress enough how dedicated we are to keeping them out of our communities,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz, “Thanks to the quick response of our agents, along with routine medical training, another life was saved in a remote area.”

Officials said that upon the hospital’s release of the migrant, he will be processed under CBP guidelines.

The Border Patrol officials did not disclose the nationality of the distressed migrant or the other four people he was being smuggled with.

Border Patrol agents regularly rescue migrants whose lives become endangered during the human smuggling process.

During a recent interview with Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials, Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Brady Waikel explained many of the dangers faced by migrants his agents rescue on a near-daily basis.

“When you’re talking about people coming across and being rescued, and when you’re talking about deaths [while] crossing the border,” Chief Waikel told Breitbart News, “those transnational organizations — that’s the cause of all of that.”

“When we start talking about people that are dying crossing the river — people being rescued — you’ve got to look at ‘why are they crossing where they are and when they’re crossing,’” he continued.

“Why were they crossing here?” he asked. “Because that’s where the organizations are telling them they have to cross.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.