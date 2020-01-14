The University of Southern California has fired three high-ranking athletic department officials, including COO/CFO Steve Lopes, over the college admissions scandal, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Senior associate athletic director Ron Orr and associate athletic director Scott Jacobson were also dismissed. All three were involved in department fundraising and the national college admission scandal, a scheme involving money laundering, bribery and document fabrication to get students admitted to elite colleges.

According to a criminal complaint, actress Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannuli, a fashion designer, “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Giannuli and Loughlin in April pleaded not guilty to the charges and have yet to provide authorities with any of the documents the U.S. government has requested in the case.

Donna Heinel, the senior associate athletic director who prosecutors say was a key conduit in the scheme, was fired in April. She is accused of taking more than $1.3 million in bribes to get 24 non-athletes admitted to USC as athletic recruits.