Actor Vince Vaughn on Monday was spotted chatting with President Trump in the box seats during the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans.

Video posted online showed the "Wedding Crashers" actor and Trump in a short conversation in the stands next to first lady Melania Trump before the two men shake hands and Vaughn leaves.

A Vaughn representative told People magazine that the two men did not attend the game together, and said that the pair “met this evening at the game briefly.”

I’m very sorry to have to share this video with you. All of it, every part of it. pic.twitter.com/ELMbDHZbZq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 14, 2020

The actor, 49, has in the past been active in supporting Republican candidates including supporting Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulRand Paul pledges to force Hunter Biden vote if GOP backs Dem impeachment witnesses Fox’s Bongino: Soleimani posed imminent threat by ‘having a pulse’ This week: Impeachment spotlight shifts to the Senate MORE (R-Ky.) against Trump during the 2016 primary. In 2008 and 2012, he backed Paul’s father, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-Texas) in the GOP primaries.

Trump received a warm welcome in Louisiana on Tuesday as he attended the championship game between Louisiana State University and Clemson University, a sharp contrast from how he has been received at other sporting events including the World Series game he attended in Washington, D.C.

LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the game and the national championship.