Rejecting being told a woman cannot win the presidency, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., rolled Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and the other male Democratic presidential primary candidates Tuesday night.

“So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage,” Warren said in the debate in Iowa. “Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me.”

Warren’s claim, adding Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., drew laughs and cheers in the final debate before next month’s caucuses, and comes amid her claim Sanders had told her last year a woman could not win the race – a claim Sanders again vehemently denied in the debate.

“The only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican anytime in the past 30 years is me,” Warren continued. “And here’s what I know: The real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the democratic constituency.

“We need a candidate who will excite all parts of the Democratic party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in. That’s my plan and that is why I’m going to win.”

Minutes, later Sanders suffered further embarrassment, saying he beat a Republican incumbent in 1990. Then, as Sanders went on, Warren counted in her head and responded:

“Wasn’t it 30 years ago?” she shot back, reminding Sanders her claim was correct, “in the past 30 years.”

“I beat an incumbent Republican congressman,” Sanders reminded her.

“And I said, I was the only one who’s beaten an incumbent Republican in 30 years,” Warren replied.

Before the exchange, Warren vowed to keep her claim of Sanders’ alleged misogyny out of the debate – curiously not challenging Sanders on his denial of saying it.

“Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie,” Warren said. “But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on. And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record.”