During Tuesday’s CNN Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) addressed the dispute between her and fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) over whether Sanders said a woman couldn’t win the presidential election during a meeting between Sanders and Warren that took place in 2018. Warren stated that the two female candidates on the debate stage, her and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), are the only ones on the debate stage who have won every election they’ve run in, while the male candidates on the debate stage have combined to lose ten elections.

Warren said, “I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me. And the only person on this stage who has beaten an incumbent Republican any time in the past 30 years is me.”

Warren added that the Democrats need a candidate who can unify and excite the party.

