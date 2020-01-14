On Monday, ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz issued a report on the current protests against the Iranian despotic regime on Monday, and while doing so, colored her language to indicate that after the U.S. killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, the country was united, but now that protesters against the government have expressed their outrage, the country’s “unity” has been “shattered.”

Raddatz began, “A week ago this was a country with masses of people shouting down the United States, but this morning in Iran the anger is aimed at their own leaders. Protests in the streets of Iran over the shoot-down of that passenger jet. Overnight thousands of Iranians flooding the streets for a second day. The Associated Press showing tear gas hurled at crowds with video and witness accounts of protestors beaten and live ammunition fire; Iran denying the use of live ammunition; the denial coming after the Iranian government finally admitted that its military forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian commercial aircraft, killing all 176 passengers on board.”

She continued by invoking Soleimani’s name, and instead of noting that he was the organizing force behind Iran’s brutal terror actions across the globe, simply called him a “top Iranian general.”

Raddatz stated, “This, after three days of claiming mechanical errors brought down the plane; the Iranian government now saying they mistook the passenger jet for an incoming missile just hours after Iran targeted American backed bases in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general. Iranian president Hassan Rouhani tweeting, ‘Armed Forces internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane.’ In a televised speech, even hardliners apologizing …”

Raddatz then quoted an Iranian commander protesting that he felt horrible about the plane crash and the loss of life, despite the fact that Iran murdered 1500 people at the end of 2019 who were protesting against the government. Raddatz stated, “The commander in charge saying he wished he had been on that plane himself so he wouldn’t feel so ashamed in front of his nation, adding, ‘We never thought we would harm our own people.’”

Then, the kicker: Radatz pontificated that the Iranians had been united after Soleimani’s death, ignoring the fact that plenty of Iranians did not like the regime, then added that the downing of the Ukrainian plane had “shattered” Iran’s supposed unity:

In the aftermath of Soleimani’s death, Iranians were united, angrily protesting against the United States drone strike on Soleimani. Now Iran’s unity shattered. Iranian protesters ripping down posters of Soleimani, the slain military leader, and some protesters refusing to trample the image of an American flag. Overnight, President Donald Trump supporting the new protests tweeting a warning in English and Farsi, “To the leaders of Iran, do not kill your protesters.’”

After the funeral for Soleimani, Raddatz breathlessly told “Good Morning America”:

I have been the midst of anti-American protests in Iran before, but nothing like this. A powerful combination of grief and anger with shouts of “Death to America” echoing through the streets around us. This morning, mourners filling the streets of Iran’s capital of Tehran for the funeral of General Soleimani killed by that U.S. drone strike last week. Aerial images capturing the sea of Iranians packing the streets to pay tribute to a man revered by many here. Soleimani’s image everywhere. The impact of his death profound. The crowds are massive and emotional. There are many tears here, many signs with Soleimani’s picture on them, but the message is also very clear. These people want revenge … Inside the funeral service, the emotion just as powerful. The Supreme Leader of Iran weeping and praying over a coffin draped in the Iraqi flag.