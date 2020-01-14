On the “What Happened While You Were Away” segment on Tuesday, the “Steve Deace Show” broke down some of today’s trending topics, including a bombshell video released by Project Veritas that shows a campaign staffer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) praising “gulags” and advocating violent riots if President Donald Trump is re-elected.

In the undercover video, a campaign organizer identified as Kyle Jurek can be heard suggesting the “reeducation” of Trump-voters in Soviet-style gulags.

“In Nazi Germany after the fall of the Nazi party there was a sh*t ton of the populace that was f**king Nazi-fied. Germany had to spend billions of dollars to reeducate their people to not be Nazis. We’re probably going to have to do the same f**king thing here,” said Jurek.

“That’s kind of what Bernie’s whole free education for everybody…because we’re going to have to teach you to not be a f**king Nazi,” he added. “There’s a reason Josef Stalin had gulags. And actually, gulags were a lot better than what the CIA has told us that they were. Like, people were actually paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags. Gulags were actually meant for, like, reeducation.”

Jurek goes on to issue a threat to police if Sanders doesn’t get the Democratic nomination. “The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f**king beaten in Milwaukee, he said. “Cities are going to burn.”

