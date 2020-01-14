Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’ plane to Guatemala on Monday was forced to make an emergency landing in Maryland when its landing gear failed to retract, NBC News reports.

Ross was taking a military plane to Guatemala, where he will lead a U.S. delegation to attend President Alejandro Giammattei Falla’s inauguration on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Air Mobility Command Public Affairs told NBC that the aircraft’s crew were “unable to retract the landing gear, and — following normal safety precautions — returned to Andrews and performed an aircraft swap, enabling the mission to continue.”

The office added that “at no time was the aircraft in an unsafe configuration.”

The Trump Administration announced recently that it will begin sending Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala, whose own citizens have fled the country seeking asylum elsewhere, though only six of the initial 85 sent there actually sought asylum in the country.

“The fact that so few people have actually applied for asylum just further confirms that this is in theory an asylum-sharing agreement, but probably in reality, more so just a system to keep asylum-seekers from entering the U.S.,” Sarah Pierce, Migration Policy Institute policy analyst, told CBS News.