The Boy Scouts of America has drawn up a strategy that aims to protect its local scouting councils and the billions of dollars in assets they hold from sexual-abuse claims, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facing roughly 300 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct by employees and volunteers, the Boy Scouts are considering a bankruptcy filing covering the national governing body but excluding 261 local councils, these people said. Councils operate local troops and own assets including land in many states.

