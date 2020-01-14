Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie YovanovitchMarie YovanovitchTrump must be removed — for more than reasons offered in impeachment Giuliani says he’s ‘more of a Jew’ than George Soros US diplomat William Taylor to leave Ukraine post at the beginning of January MORE called for an investigation Tuesday into “what happened” after newly released evidence suggested that her movements were being monitored.

Yovanovitch requested the investigation through her lawyer Lawrence Robbins, who issued a statement on her behalf.

“Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing,” he said in the statement obtained by The Hill. “We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened.”

The former ambassador’s calls come after the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees released additional evidence to be submitted to the Senate for the impeachment trial.

The evidence included communications between Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiEnergy Department agrees to begin releasing Ukraine-related records Here’s what happens next on impeachment Bloomberg gets first congressional endorsement MORE associate Lev Parnas and Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde that hinted that the ambassador was being watched.

“Wow. Can’t believe Trumo hasn’t fired this bitch. I’ll get right in that,” Hyde texted to Parnas, according to the released documents.

Hyde dismissed the documents released by the Democratic chairs.

The released documents include phone records, documents and other evidence from Parnas involving his efforts to get the Ukrainian government to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden most trusted among Democratic primary voters on foreign relations: poll Russia hacked Ukrainian gas company at center of impeachment inquiry: report Warren: Sanders said a woman could not win the White House MORE and to remove Yovanovitch from her position.

The evidence also included a text exchange from Giuliani to Parnas the day before Yovanovitch was called back to the U.S. saying the president “fired her again,” with Parnas answering “I pray it happens this time I’ll call you tomorrow my brother.”