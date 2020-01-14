Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, who was recalled from her post earlier this year, wants an official investigation into whether Giuliani associate Lev Parnas was tracking her movements as Trump donor Robert Hyde suggested in text messages released Tuesday by House Democrats, reports The Hill.

“Needless to say, the notion that American citizens and others were monitoring Ambassador Yovanovitch’s movements for unknown purposes is disturbing,” Yovanovitch’s lawyer, Lawrence Robbins, said in the statement obtained by The Hill. “We trust that the appropriate authorities will conduct an investigation to determine what happened.”

House Democratic investigators earlier Tuesday released a trove of documents obtained from Parnas’ phone.

The evidence includes new details surrounding Giuliani’s campaign to remove Yovanovitch from her post. Yovanovitch , a key figure in the Trump administration Ukraine scandal, claims she was ousted in response to her anti-corruption work in the region.

In one exchange, Hyde, a GOP candidate, sent texts to Parnas that implied he had access to people spying on Yovanovitch in Kyiv.

“They know she’s a political puppet,” Hyde wrote to Parnas. “They will let me know when she’s on the move… They are willing to help if you/we would like a price.”

“Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money … what I was told,” Hyde wrote in another message. Parnas responded: “LOL.”