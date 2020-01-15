On Wednesday, actress and ardent feminist Amber Tamblyn ripped “sexist” critics of presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

Regarding a highly publicized dispute between Warren and fellow presidential contender Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tamblyn defended Warren from accusations of lying, claiming the Massachusetts senator “told HER truth.”

“To the people being harassed, bullied, and talked down to, both in public and behind closed doors, because they believe whole heartedly in the message, momentum, and brilliance that is Elizabeth Warren— Keep going,” the actress posted via Twitter. “Keep fighting. She’s the one.”

To the people being harassed, bullied, and talked down to, both in public and behind closed doors, because they believe whole heartedly in the message, momentum, and brilliance that is Elizabeth Warren— Keep going.

Keep fighting. She’s the one. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 15, 2020

One Twitter user who got the attention of Tamblyn pushed back: “Warren said she was for M4A. She wasn’t, and she’s been deceitful about it ever since. She said she’d take corporate money, and only decided not to when she knew for a fact she’d make more without them. She JUST lied to smear Bernie. Don’t vote for someone without research.”

“She didn’t lie,” the 36-year-old shot back. “She told HER truth.”

“Keep your sexist s*** out of my timeline,” added Tamblyn.

She didn’t lie. She told HER truth. Keep your sexist shit out of my timeline. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 15, 2020

The actress also posted a series of quotes, some from her latest book “Era of Ignition,” concerning the apparent sexism she’s seeing against Warren.

For example, Tamblyn claimed it was problematic for “the best candidate” to get the job “regardless of their gender,” because “the measurement for what is ‘the best’ has, up until recently, been reserved for those exclusive few.”

This quote from the afterword of my book Era of Ignition was something I wrote half a year ago, but it’s as relevant as ever, especially right now, as we debate the electability and integrity of women presidential candidates. (Thread) pic.twitter.com/p3MD8760PV — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 15, 2020

In another post, the actress blasted The New York Times and NBC News for sexist coverage of Warren:

“Risk. Uncertainty. Danger. These are all the words used to describe women as liabilities rather than assets,” she continued.

Concluding her Twitter thread, Tamblyn differentiated Warren from twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Hillary Clinton is absolutely nothing like the women running for president in the 2020 election, and they are nothing like her,” she said.

As noted by The Daily Wire, CNN moderator Abby Phillip asked Sanders and Warren about the Vermont senator allegedly telling Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.

“So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” the moderator asked Sanders.

“That is correct,” he answered.

Despite his denial, Phillips asked Warren: “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

“I disagreed,” Warren responded. “Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised, and it’s time for us to attack it head-on.”

“The best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record. So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage,” she continued. “Collectively, they have lost 10 elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.”

WATCH:

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?”

SANDERS: “That is correct.”

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?” pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Related: Greg Gutfeld Summarizes Democrat Debate In One Viral Tweet