Appearing Wednesday on CNN’s Situation Room, House Intel Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) dodged a question on whether he considers former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas a reliable impeachment witness.

A partial transcript is as follows:

WOLF BLITZER: Lev Parnas, the associate of Rudy Giuliani, he’s about to speak publically on television. His lawyers say he’s been making his case with a flash social media campaign that’s been ongoing. The lawyer’s been doing it. Do you believe Lev Parnas is a reliable witness?

REP. ADAM SCHIFF: I don’t want to make any judgments about his credibility, or others, until we have the opportunity to flesh that out. I will say this, the documents he’s been willing to provide have been very informative and important. So, we appreciate that cooperation. We think it’s shedding important new light on the president’s scheme, and when it got started, and Rudy Giuliani’s role, and the others. We’re seeing how deeply troubling that is, including, as you say, indications that the Ambassador who is subject of this vicious smear campaign was being surveilled.