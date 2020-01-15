A new undercover sting video released on Wednesday by James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas allegedly shows a Bernie Sanders campaign official admitting on video that Sanders is just “masquerading” around as a democratic socialist and that the 78-year-old Democrat presidential candidate is actually a real socialist.

The sting video showed a journalist from Project Veritas asking Sanders Iowa Field Organizer Kyle Jurek: “Well what do you think about Bernie, man? Give me your honest–”

“I think he’s a legit, I think that he’s a legit socialist masquerading as a democratic socialist,” Jurek immediately responded. “I think that a lot of his, a lot of the things that he’s suggesting in moving forward takes us further than democratic socialism. Like he masquerades it.”

WATCH:

BREAKING: @BernieSanders Iowa Campaign Staffer “I think that he’s a legit socialist masquerading as a democratic socialist” #Expose2020 pic.twitter.com/RVVPmnq2WK — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Project Veritas released video that allegedly showed Jurek saying that those who oppose communist revolutions “should expect a violent response.”

“Like, the whole basis of like communism is like people like people and planet above property, right?” Jurek said. “Like we’re here to preserve the planet, preserve people. We don’t want to have to f***ing have to like eliminate people, right?”

“But if people are going to try to fight back against the revolution, like when you hear about like, uh, so like ‘atrocities’ committed by like, in Cuba, like Fidel and Che, like killing people. Like those people who were actively like, they were like anti-revolution,” Jurek continued. “They were fighting against the revolution. Like in any war, like you were in war, and you encounter people who were fighting against you, what did you do to those people? Same thing holds true in a revolution, right?”

“Like you can’t abide people actively working against your f***ing revolution,” Jurek continued. “Like you can give them a choice, like hey, you can join the revolution, you can not be a bootlicker, you could sit idly by and allow it to happen, but if you’re going to take up arms against the revolution, then you should expect a violent response.”

On Tuesday, Project Veritas released other undercover footage that allegedly showed Jurek advocating for violence against political opponents.

“Well, I’ll tell you what, in Cuba, what did they do to reactionaries?” Jurek said. “Do you wants to fight against the revolution? You’re gonna die for it motherf***er.”

On the what would happen if Sanders is denied the Democratic nomination, Jurek said, “If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination or it goes to a second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn. It’ll start in Milwaukee and then when they f***ing, and when the police push back on that, other cities will just f***ing [explosion sound and gesture]. … Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. That’s all I’m gonna say. … We’re gonna make 1978 [1968] look like a f***ing girl scout f***ing cookout. Remember what happened when McGovern got f***ed in Chicago in 1978 [1968]? Riots. F***ing people getting beaten by the cops. The cops are gonna be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee. They’re gonna call up the National Guard for that s**t. I promise you that. If Bernie doesn’t, if they f***ing take Bernie from us, then we have nothing else left to lose.”