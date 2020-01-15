SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California schools may soon be required to teach about the causes and effects of climate change under a bill introduced on Monday.

Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) says under AB 1922, “climate change education will be a coursework requirement for students in grades 1 through 6, and a graduation requirement for students in grades 7 through 12, starting 2025.”

If adopted, the bill would require California schools to adopt the climate change coursework no later than the 2021-22 school year. Additionally, since the bill would create new duties for school districts, it would also constitute a state-mandated local program.

Rivas said in a press release, that parents would also be impacted by the legislation. A study by the Nature Climate Change found parents’ concern for climate change “significantly increased” when their children were taught about it in school.