House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] announced Wednesday that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) will lead the seven-member prosecution team during the Senate’s impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. The team will also include House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.).

Pelosi’s announcement came just hours before the House voted to send two articles of impeachment against the president to the Senate, which have been held back by the speaker for the past four weeks.

On the radio program Wednesday, Glenn Beck and chief researcher Jason Buttrill discussed the House’s case for impeachment as they attempt to convince the Republican-majority Senate that the president abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to investigate corruption potentially involving political rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress’ subsequent probe.

Meanwhile, the president’s team has continued to build the case proving there was extensive corruption in Ukraine. And now, Russian hackers have successfully hacked into Burisma, the Ukrainian natural gas firm that employed Biden’s son, Hunter, which is at the center of President Trump’s impeachment allegations. What they found may be the final smoking gun needed to prove what’s really been going on in Ukraine.

