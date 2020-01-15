Rock legend Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son, Sam, is a new recruit of the Jersey City Fire Department.

What are the details?

Sam, 26, was sworn in alongside 14 other new recruits during a Tuesday ceremony at the Jersey City, New Jersey, town hall. Sam graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014. He previously served as a volunteer firefighter at three area stations before taking the civil service exam. He later attended five months of training at the Public Safety Academy in Morristown, New Jersey.

Sam’s father, mother Patti Scialfa, and his brother, Evan, all attended the swearing-in ceremony.

“It was a long road,” Bruce told WCBS-TV about the difficult process. “He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we’re just excited for him today.”

NBC News reported that a smiling Sam said “it wasn’t easy” when asked about the process of becoming a Jersey City firefighter.

What else?

In a photo-studded Twitter statement, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop that he is very happy to welcome Sam to the department.

“The Boss @springsteen + Patti visited us in #JerseyCity City Hall today. They’re such nice ppl. We got to spend some time in my office talking about music but more than that they’re proud parents of a new JC firefighter,” Fulop wrote. “Congrats to all the new FF joining the best FD anywhere.”

[embedded content]

