Earlier this week, the infamous “wax my balls” activist Jessica Yaniv was caught on camera repeatedly punching Rebel News reporter Keean Bexte.

Bexte reported the attack to police and has now confirmed that they have opened a criminal investigation into Yaniv. He also confirmed that he is filing a civil action against the controversial activist.

YANIV UPDATE: Criminal investigation confirmed, assault charges expected, civil action being filed. Yaniv may be behind bars for up to 5 years. Full story at https://t.co/JmNsKMvAB5 pic.twitter.com/hTqdeZx2Xv — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 16, 2020

Speaking to The Gateway Pundit, Bexte said, “I wish I wasn’t punched in the head, obviously – but if this gets this predator behind bars, I’ll take it.”

“Yaniv is a threat to kids, to immigrants, to journalists – he should be in jail for a thousand reasons, and it looks like that might finally happen. Thank god,” Bexte added.

Yaniv is a Canadian trans activist who has repeatedly filed far fetched lawsuits against female estheticians who declined to wax his male genitals. They have also alarmed the public by sending sexually explicit messages to and about minors.

In the alarming footage of the assault on Bexte, Yaniv can be seen physically assaulting the reporter and following him while demanding that he get away from her.

Following the incident, Bexte tweeted the video and wrote, “J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil.”

J. Yaniv just punched me in the back of the head. Just spoke to police. Luckily there are two security cameras directly overhead at the courthouse. I need an advil. pic.twitter.com/3hfm2CfYhq — Keean Bexte 🇨🇦🇭🇰 (@TheRealKeean) January 14, 2020

“Yaniv is out of control — and the courts and police continue to cover for him. If this is how he abuses people when he knows cameras are rolling, one can only imagine what he does to those poor immigrant women he corners in their waxing salons. He’s a bully — but only because the courts and cops are afraid of being called ‘transphobic’. No single person, however, is doing more to discredit the trans political agenda than this predator, who is so obviously gaming the system,” Rebel Media founder Ezra Levant told the Gateway Pundit following the attack.

Yaniv has previously assaulted another Rebel journalist with a cane.

“I’m currently cooperating with an ongoing RCMP investigation into the assault, and charges are expected to be recommended by police to crown prosecutors. My footage of Yaniv’s testosterone-fuelled fit of madness went viral on social media and garnered international news coverage — probably the reason why RCMP finally seem ready to enforce the law, even if it’s too late for Yaniv’s other victims, especially the immigrant women he targeted through his infamous ball-waxing scheme,” Bexte said in a statement published on Rebel Media.

Yaniv has also been caught sending sexually explicit messages to underage teenagers and even described how they would like to assist 10-year-old girls who needed help with their menstrual products.

The creep also applied for a permit to throw a topless pool party for underage girls and wanted the parents to be barred from attending. The party did not end up happening.

