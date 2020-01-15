From Hero to Zero–

Attorney Michael Avenatti was arrested and cuffed Tuesday by federal agents during a break in a disciplinary hearing in Los Angeles.

Avenatti was removed from court by the federal agents for the IRS.

He did not return to court when it resumed.

Just moments ago ex-Stormy Daniels attorney Michael Avenatti was taken out of the California State Bar Court in LA the custody of federal agents. pic.twitter.com/cU8sM4DUw1 — Jason McGahan (@JasonMcGahan) January 15, 2020

Once a hero of the left Michael Avenatti has found himself in numerous legal battles.

Federal prosecutors in April charged Michael Avenatti with defrauding the woman who made him famous — porn star Stephanie Clifford, AKA Stormy Daniels.

It wasn’t that long ago that Michael Avenatti was the darling of the Democrat Party and their media mouthpieces.

Ana Navarro even told Avenatti to his face that he reminded her of the Holy Spirit.

