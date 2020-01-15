Democrats in the House of Representatives blocked a vote Tuesday afternoon aimed at condemning the Iranian government and supporting Iranian citizens protesting against the oppressive regime.

What are the details?

A vote on the resolution was officially blocked when Democratic lawmakers present in the chamber voted unanimously to advance the previous question.

The resolution, which had been introduced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) earlier in the week, was designed to send a message to the government of Iran following its killing of at least 1,500 Iranian citizens during protests in the country in November and its missile strike on a Ukrainian passenger jet last week, which killed all 176 people on board.

In addition, the resolution condemned Iran for “repeatedly lying to its people and to the world about its responsibility” in downing the passenger jet, and called on the government of Iran to “refrain from the use of violence” and respect the “freedom and human rights” of protesters in the country.

McCarthy called the move to block a vote a “disappointment” on Twitter, and argued that “this is not the time for partisan politics.”

Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Miss.) joined McCarthy in denouncing the move on Twitter, arguing, “supporting a resolution so basic shouldn’t be this difficult. The House is better than this.”

McCarthy had previously said in announcing the resolution that “the world is watching, and the people of Iran need to know that they are not alone in this pivotal moment.”

Anything else?

The blocked resolution comes only days after the Democrat-led House passed a resolution to limit President Trump’s authority to use further military force against Iran. Congressional Democrats were upset after Trump approved a rocket strike to kill Iranian terrorist military leader Qassem Soleimani without notifying Congress.

In the wake of Soleimani’s death, Trump tweeted out support for Iranians protesting the oppressive regime, saying, “We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage.”

It was reported that Iranian citizens again flooded the streets to protest their government after its leaders admitted to downing Ukrainian Arlines Flight 752.

Videos posted to social media showed the protesters chanting “death to the Islamic Republic” and “Soleimani was a murderer, his leader is also a murderer” as they called for Ayatollah Khamenei to step down as the supreme leader of Iran.