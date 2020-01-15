Hours after finally announcing their decision to hold the vote on sending their delayed articles of impeachment to the Senate, the Democrat-led House impeachment investigation committee released new materials to the press that Democrats say prove a trial in the Senate cannot be “full and fair” without documents they’ve demanded from Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed the transfer of the impeachment articles against President Trump for nearly a month in an attempt to pressure Senate Republicans to hold an impeachment trial that effectively retries the case the House Democrats were supposed to have already proven convincingly. Amid mounting pressure, including from key Democrats in the Senate, Pelosi finally caved Tuesday, the Democrats holding a press conference to announce that they would vote on sending the articles on Wednesday.

Tuesday night, on the eve of the big vote, House investigators released new documents that have “spurred Democrats to renew calls for the White House to turn over documents related to the Ukraine pressure campaign that it has refused to share with Congress,” reports The Washington Post, which promptly reported on the conveniently timed document dump.

Along with the new materials, the chairs of the Democrat-led House Intelligence, Oversight, Judiciary and Foreign Affairs Committees issued a joint statement Tuesday night saying the “new evidence” means “there cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate” until Trump hands over the demanded information he has thus far withheld.

“All of this new evidence confirms what we already know: the President and his associates pressured Ukrainian officials to announce investigations that would benefit the President politically,” reads the statement, as reported by the Post. “There cannot be a full and fair trial in the Senate without the documents that President Trump is refusing to provide to Congress.”

"New materials released by House Democrats appear to show Ukraine's top prosecutor offering an associate of President Trump's personal attorney, Rudolph W. Giuliani, damaging information related to former vice president Joe Biden if the Trump administration recalled the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine," the Post explains. "The text messages and documents provided to Congress by former Giuliani associate Lev Parnas also show that before the ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, was removed from her post, a Parnas associate now running for Congress sent menacing text messages suggesting that he had Yovanovitch under surveillance in Ukraine," the Post continues. "A lawyer for Yovanovitch said Tuesday that the episode should be investigated," the outlet notes. The Post goes on to emphasize the Democrats' argument that the new materials merit further investigation as they include "a number of previously unknown details about efforts by Giuliani and his associates to obtain material in Ukraine that would undermine Trump's Democratic opponents." Among the materials is a document that includes a message from Giuliani to Parnas saying he has gotten a person he simply refers to as "no 1" involved in his attempt to lift a U.S. visa ban on the former Ukrainian prosecutor "who was planning to come to the United States to make claims about Biden." (Read the Post's full report here.)