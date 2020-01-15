(FOX NEWS) — The daughter of a Democrat county commissioner in Ohio was among three people arrested on disorderly conduct charges outside President Trump’s rally in Toledo on Thursday night, police say.

Laura Gerken, 36, engaged in a physical fight with another person outside the Huntington Center, said Toledo police, adding that she was yelling obscenities and resisted when officers placed her under arrest.

Her father, Pete Gerken, has been a Lucas County commissioner since 2005. He joined fellow Democrats in the days leading up to the rally, calling on Trump to be respectful toward the local community during his visit, the Toledo Blade reported.

