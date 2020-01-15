Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are holding another insane presser this morning on their latest coup attempt, the sham articles of impeachment.

During the press conference Pelosi started ranting about Vladimir Putin.

This woman is not just wicked, she’s batsh*t crazy!

Nancy Pelosi: “This is about the constitution of the United States. And it’s important for the president to know, and for Putin to know, that the American voter should decide who our president is, not Vladimir Putin in Russia.”

Pelosi says this is about sending a message to Putin and Trump while naming Adam Schiff lead manager of Trump’s impeachment trial. pic.twitter.com/kCUOkfct7f — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 15, 2020

