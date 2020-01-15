During Tuesday’s Democrat debate in Des Moines, Iowa, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) described Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) as her “friend” despite framing him as a sexist who denied the possibility of a woman being elected president of the United States.

Despite no video or audio evidence corroborating Warren’s allegation against Sanders — and Sanders’ denials that he made the statement — CNN’s Abby Phillip characterized Warren’s claim as factual.

Partial transcript below (emphasis added):

ABBY PHILLIP: Let’s now turn to an issue that’s come up in the last 48 hours. Sen. Sanders, CNN reported yesterday that — and Sen. Warren confirmed in a statement — that in 2018, you told her that you did not believe a woman could win the election. Why did you say that? BERNIE SANDERS: Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it, and I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump — and maybe some in the media — want. Anybody [who] knows me, knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States. Go to YouTube today. There’s a video of me 30 years ago talking about how a woman could become president of the United States. In 2015, I deferred, in fact, to Sen. Warren. There was a movement to draft Sen. Warren to run for president. And you know what? I stayed back. Sen. Warren decided not to run and then I did run afterwards. Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by three million votes. How could anybody in a million years not believe that a woman could become president of the United States? … ABBY PHILLIP: Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear, here. You’re saying that you never told Sen. Warren that women could not win the election? BERNIE SANDERS: That is correct. ABBY PHILLIP: Sen. Warren, what did you think when Sen. Sanders told you a woman could not win the election? ELIZABETH WARREN: I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie.

Despite Democrats regularly characterizing America as socially pathologized with anti-woman “sexism” and “misogyny” — where women face greater cultural, economic, political, and social adversities relative to men — Warren framed her sex as a political asset in comparison to her male competitors for the Democrats’ presidential nomination to defeat President Donald Trump in November’s general election.

“The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women, Amy and me,” said Warren.

“So true,” concurred Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who is polling at 3.2 percent support in her bid for the Democrats’ presidential nomination, according the latest RealClearPolitics average of polls.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.