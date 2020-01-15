Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) used her closing statement to express disappointment in some of the topics avoided during Tuesday night’s debate, lamenting the lack of conversation on “how trans women, particularly trans women of color, are at risk.”

Warren crafted a list of the topics that were not covered during CNN’s debate and read them aloud during her closing statement on Tuesday night. Her list included gun violence, black infant mortality, and the risks “trans women of color” face:

I come here tonight with a heart filled with hope because this is our moment in history. Our moment when no one is left on the sidelines—our moment when we build the movement to make real change. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7SwazDy672 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 15, 2020

She said:

I sat here in the break and just made notes about many of the things we didn’t get to talk about tonight: how the disability community is struggling for true equality; how gun violence and active shooter drills worry every mother in this country; how children are living in poverty and seeing their life chances shrink; how trans women, particularly trans women of color, are at risk; black infant mortality; climate change that particularly hits black and brown communities; people who are being crushed by student loan debt; farmers who are barely holding on; people struggling with mental illness.

Notably, Warren failed to mention the lack of coverage on the topic of immigration — a subject that tops the concerns of many voting Americans. A Gallup poll released over the summer showed 23 percent indicating immigration as the most important problem in the country, the “highest Gallup has ever measured for the issue since it first began recording mentions of immigration in 1993.”

As Breitbart News reported:

The topic of immigration was only mentioned by Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in each of their closing remarks, though they merely referenced the topic and did not detail their plans to bring more foreign workers to the U.S. For the last year, all American voters have repeatedly told Harvard/Harris pollsters immigration is the first or second most important issue — often tied with the issue of healthcare.

Warren declared, however, that despite the lack of coverage on the issues she cited, she had a “heart filled with hope.”

“And it’s filled with hope because I see this as our moment in history, our moment when no one is left on the sidelines, our moment when we understand that it comes to us to decide the future of this country, our moment when we build the movement to make real change,” she said.