Kentucky family court Judge Dawn Gentry is the subject of an extensive investigation, having been accused of nine counts of corruption and misconduct, which includes an allegation that she had a threesome in her courthouse.

The Kenton County judge was officially suspended with pay by Kentucky’s commission on judicial conduct earlier this month. The commission outlined the multitude allegations against Gentry in its letter, writing that she has “engaged in a pattern of conduct that constitutes misconduct in office and violates the Code of Judicial Conduct.”

The hearing last week which resulted in Gentry’s temporary suspension was full of lewd details, including details of “unwanted kissing,” and an odd reference to a “daddy bull.”

“Unwanted kisses. A mysterious reference to ‘Daddy bull.’ A musician admitting under oath that her band was ‘terrible.’” Key moments from Judge Dawn Gentry hearing, what’s ahead https://t.co/09077lAKGL — Laura Mazade (@Lmazade) January 8, 2020

Most of the allegations levied against Gentry revolve around her 2018 campaign. Gentry was serving her first full term as a judge since being elected in November of 2018. Gentry was appointed to the bench by former Republican Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin in 2016. (RELATED: Latest Budget Deal A Tough Pill To Swallow For Conservatives)

The 38-year-old Gentry is alleged to have “coerced” members of her guardian ad litem panel to donate the maximum amount of money allowed to her campaign, required panel members to serve on her campaign’s finance committee, and solicited donations while in court. Gentry is also accused of making sexual advances towards at least one attorney that came through her court room, and retaliating against the attorney after he rejected her. Gentry is also alleged to have used her Snapchat to flirt with members she appointed to the panel that deals with abused children. The harassment allegedly caused at least one member of the panel to quit her role. (RELATED: Pregnant Florida Woman Fights Off Home Invaders With AR-15)

Katherine Schulz, a former member of that panel is behind some of the most serious allegations against Gentry. Schulz alleged in an affidavit that Gentry made a rather salacious proposal over Snapchat, offering Schulz a higher paying job on the panel if she seduced Gentry’s husband. Gentry and her husband were divorced last year, and Schulz stated that she believed Gentry’s intentions were to make her husband look bad in the divorce proceedings. (RELATED: Massachusetts Judge Indicted For Allegedly Blocking ICE From Detaining Illegal Alien)

Gentry didn’t stop there. The affidavit alleges that Gentry continued to pursue Schulz, offering her a threesome with the judge and her alleged lover Stephen Penrose, which she also declined. After repeatedly rejecting Gentry’s advances, Schulz claims that she started to become “ostracized” by the judge.

However, the allegation against Gentry that has generated the most news coverage involves a threesome she is alleged to have had with her lover and her secretary. Gentry hired Penrose, who also happens to be her former church pastor, who she is in a band with. The commission alleges that Gentry had sex with Penrose and her female secretary, Laura Aubrey, while at work last year, and the trio were often seen leaving the court house together, according to the complaint. The commission also alleges that Gentry signed off on false time sheets for Aubrey, making it seem like she was working when she was not. (RELATED: Chief Justice Roberts Has Begun To Make Some Conservatives Nervous)

On the surface, Gentry’s saga appears to be a classic case of sex, family court, and rock n roll.

Gentry is a bassist in the band “South Of Cincy,” a band in which Penrose also participates in. The band drew its inspiration from popular alternative rock bands such as as the Foo Fighters.

In addition to sex and $, the judge is also accused of punishing individuals for not coming to performances by the judge’s band, South of Cincy.

(The band describes itself on FB as “influenced by Foo Fighters to Waylon Jennings from Grunge to Prince”) https://t.co/tsmveJeDEh pic.twitter.com/34vHbWM2ct — Jackie Borchardt (@JMBorchardt) December 4, 2019

While the salacious allegations against Gentry have resulted in many internet jokes, the judge is facing serious charges, and if the allegations are proven true, they could have serious consequences. Kentuckians who have received unfavorable rulings from Gentry are likely to be up in arms in light of the allegations, and a Facebook group has already been created to advocate for past cases involving Judge Gentry to be re-opened.

A Facebook group titled “Those wrongly judged by Hon. Dawn Gentry” had already been created by the time the allegations against her broke last month.

‘We have been ordered to ‘split’ parent our child(ren), despite what’s best for ours. Her personal agenda doesn’t line up for the needs of our children,” the group’s founder wrote. “We need to rise up and make the county and state know as parents our voices need to be heard.”

Gentry has denied the allegations against her, and will receive another hearing in a few months. While the judge’s scandal has resulted in many jokes and much mockery, this saga is no laughing matter for parents and lawyers who have been in her courtroom.

Judge Dawn Gentry’s scandal is just unfolding, and the results could have a long-lasting impact on Kentucky’s family court.