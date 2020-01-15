President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has named Kimberly Guilfoyle as the new national finance chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Guilfoyle, the campaign confirmed to Breitbart News ahead of a public release of the move, will lead a nationwide volunteer and grassroots fundraising program targeted at recruiting and activating bundlers across the country to help the president’s reelection push.

“The stakes have never been higher in a presidential election, which is why it’s my honor to serve as national chair for the Trump Victory Finance Committee,” Guilfoyle said. “The president’s record of success is drawing unprecedented support from across the country, and these crucial financial resources will ensure he’s in a strong position to win in November.”

Trump’s campaign manager, Brad Parscale, also said that given Guilfoyle’s effectiveness in promoting the president, the expanded role she will now have as the Trump Victory Finance Committee national chair will help the president raise even more money and resources.

“Kimberly has been a powerful and effective leader and surrogate for President Trump, and her expanded role will only make the reelection campaign stronger,” Parscale said. “The president’s record of achievement is attracting unprecedented support, and Kimberly will lead the effort to convert that into the resources we’ll need to win.”

Trump Victory and Republican National Committee Finance Chair Todd Ricketts similarly praised the move.

“I am thrilled to have Kimberly officially join the Trump Victory finance team,” Ricketts said. “As a tireless advocate for President Trump, Kimberly will be a huge addition to the team to ensure we raise the resources needed to reelect him in November.”

Guilfoyle, a top conservative media personality who previously worked at Fox News, left the network to join the president’s super PAC a while back. She later joined the Trump campaign, where she—alongside Donald Trump Jr.—has been a fixture on the campaign trail helping the president. She and Trump Jr. appeared together on The View, where they battled the hosts late last year as Trump Jr. rolled out his book Triggered, a memorable appearance that had Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar in fits.