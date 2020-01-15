Maduro thugs “The Collective” attacked opposition lawmakers in Venezuela.

Today, the headquarters of the National Assembly were heavily guarded by officials of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces on orders of the tyrant Nicolas Maduro, in order to prevent the opposition deputies access to the facilities.

In statements, Deputy Ricardo Aponte told The Gateway Pundit that when the opposition lawmakers made attempts to enter the headquarters, their vehicles were attacked with gunshots and stones by groups of armed civilians. Members of groups called “the collective” under the complicity of the military forces attacked Aponte and his allies in order to prevent that the session scheduled for today will be held.



Ricardo Aponte

In the midst of a violent scenario, the representatives of the Venezuelan opposition found themselves trapped and in need of escape. The group of opposition members decided to withdraw immediately and meet from the headquarters of the Hatillo amphitheater.

Video exclusive for The Gateway Pundit:

Aponte said, “The headquarters of the Legislative Palace are being held by Maduro and minions of the regime who are afraid that we will exercise our legitimate constitutional right to session as representatives of the Venezuelan people.”

United States Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams warned the tyrant Maduro a few months ago that if he imprisoned Guaidó, this could be the last mistake of his Socialist regime. It would be very serious and the international response would not wait if Guaidó is harmed. Abrams clearly challenged the actions undertaken by the usurper Maduro.

Legitimate representatives of the National Assembly during 2020 have had to fight and risk their lives in order to seek a peaceful and democratic exit from the usurping regime of Maduro.

At the same time the tyrant Maduro uses political persecution and violence as methods to try to fracture the opposition in its struggle for freedom and constitutional rights!

#FreeVenezuela

