Wayne King, Rep. Mark Meadows’ (R-NC) deputy chief of staff, released a radio campaign ad Wednesday touting his conservative credentials and defending President Trump amid impeachment as well as Trump’s strike against Iranian top military commander Qasem Soleimani, Breitbart News has exclusively learned.

King, who has served as Meadows’ deputy chief of staff and district director since Meadows was first elected to Congress, released a radio advertisement touting his conservative credentials. The North Carolina conservative said that he will fight for the North Carolina district’s conservative values and defend Trump amid impeachment.

LISTEN:

https://media.breitbart.com/media/2020/01/Wayne-King-for-Congress-Right-About-America-60sec-48k24bit-Output-Stereo-Out.mp3

He said during the radio ad:

My name is Wayne King. I want to take my boss’s job. It’s okay. For the past seven years, I’ve been blessed to serve as deputy chief of staff to our congressman Mark Meadows, and he’s not running for reelection. Just like Mark Meadows, you will always know where Wayne King stands on things. I will never back down on a fight or fail to stand up for what’s right.

Wayne continued, noting that he will continue to fight for Trump’s legislative agenda, saying:

This is a crucial time. Too many Democrats in Washington flat out hate President Trump more than they love our great country. They even impeached him for no good reason. These liberal goofballs can’t find it in their hearts to support President Trump when he eliminates a terrorist leader responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans. President Trump needs people in Congress who can tell the good guys from the bad guys. In Congress, you can depend on Wayne King fighting every day to preserve our way of life. I’ll be your voice for what is right about America.

King told SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle in December that he hopes to continue Meadows’ legacy to fight for the forgotten American man and woman.

King said:

A lot of it [Meadows’ career] has been fighting the establishment folks that actually made it where regular order did not happen in Washington, DC, as far as the bills heard, as long as you did not do certain things, We’ve always said, and you’ve heard of this before, we wanted to return power to the people. I believe that’s my candidacy and what I want to do, and I want to continue that.

Since King announced his candidacy for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District Republican nomination, he has earned many key endorsements from conservative figures as well as prominent North Carolina policemen.

Tea Party Express co-founder Sal Russo said, “We cannot think of a better person to succeed Congressman Meadows than his Deputy Chief of Staff.”

Andy Surabian, a former Tea Party Express political director and former White House adviser, said, “I can’t think of a better person to carry on the conservative legacy of Rep. Meadows than Wayne King. Wayne is MAGA to the core and an unabashed fighter for conservative principles and the President’s America First agenda.”

“I’m a Trump conservative; I believe that the president is doing a fabulous job,” King said. “I will be fighting alongside the president if elected and leading the charge for the American people to make sure that we highlight the things that need to happen against the Democrats and that we also fight for the forgotten American man and woman.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.