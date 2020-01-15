Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed during the Democrat debate on Tuesday hosted by CNN that the massive brush fires in Australia were started by global warming.

“In Australia, there are literally tornados made of fire taking place,” Pete Buttigieg said when asked about climate change. “This is no longer theoretical.”

But the direct cause of the Australia fires is a result of arson, not climate change, as Breitbart News has chronicled.

Over 180 alleged arsonists have been arrested since the start of this year’s bushfire season, and 29 fires were reportedly started deliberately in just three months.

Twenty-four Australians were arrested in New South Wales alone for setting fires intentionally as the record blazes sweep the country.

The rate of deliberately lit fires reportedly escalated during the Australian school holidays.

Police in five Australian states have begun investigations into the alleged arsonists arrested for fueling the fires.

Pressure from environmental groups have also prevented landowners from clearing out a glut of dry vegetation in the region.

Bushfire scientist David Packham warned in 2015 that the forest fuel levels had reached the worst in 30 years as a result of “misguided green ideology” warning of a repeat of the Black Saturday bushfires in the Australia state of Victoria in 2009.