“The President’s order and resulting agency actions threaten to deprive thousands of refugees of their best chance to successfully build a new life and to burden thousands of U.S. families who are waiting to reunite with their parents, children, and other relatives fleeing persecution,” they wrote in their complaint.

Messitte said in his 31-page opinion that the groups have shown a likelihood that their legal challenge will succeed. In their lawsuit filed in November, the groups argued that the executive order undermines the existing legal framework for admitting and resettling refugees in the U.S.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under the current laws, federal authorities administer refugee resettlement programs in coordination with state and local authorities. Messitte wrote that the executive order gives those authorities outsized authority in a federal program.

“Lest there be any doubt, giving States and Local Governments the power to consent to the resettlement of refugees — which is to say veto power to determine whether refugees will be received in their midst — flies in the face of clear Congressional intent, as expressed in the legislative history of the statute,” he wrote.

Under Trump’s executive order, the State Department has to obtain written consent from state and local officials before moving forward with refugee resettlement in their jurisdictions.

Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) made his state the first in the country to opt out of accepting refugees.

The State Department had set a January 21 deadline for local officials to write into the resettlement program. Starting in June, refugees would only be resettled in areas where officials had provided written consent to accept them.