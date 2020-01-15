Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiYovanovitch calls for investigation following evidence released by lawmakers Congressional candidate ensnared in latest impeachment evidence READ: House docs on Giuliani associate Lev Parnas’s texts, notes MORE’s associate Lev Parnas revealed new accusations against President Trump Donald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE and his administration in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Rachel Anne MaddowBooker: Diversity, perception of fairness ‘critically important’ for Democrats in 2020 race Watchdog group requests ethics probe into McConnell over impeachment remarks Tucker Carlson delivers program’s largest audience during Iranian missile strike coverage MORE Wednesday night.

A day after the House published evidence provided by Parnas for the Senate impeachment trial, Parnas unveiled his take on what has been going on behind the scenes with the White House’s Ukraine policy.

Giuliani’s associate connected Trump directly to the controversy and pressure campaign in Ukraine to get the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes Democrats clash at debate over keeping US troops in Mideast MORE and his son Hunter, who sat on the board of the Ukrainian company Burisma.

Here are some of the accusations that Parnas made:

1. He claimed Trump threatened to withhold more than just military aid from Ukraine

Parnas claimed that the president threatened to withhold all aid from Ukraine if it did not publicly announce an investigation into the Bidens, and he delivered that “very harsh message” to Ukrainian officials on behalf of Giuliani and Trump.

“The message was: It wasn’t just military aid. It was all aid,” he said. “Basically the relationship would be sour. We would stop giving them any kind of aid.”

The associate to the president’s personal attorney said the aid was clearly contingent on U.S. demands, primarily the launch of an investigation into the Bidens. Parnas’s claims counter what Trump has said, which is that there was no explicit quid pro quo between him and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Lev Parnas, associate of @rudygiuliani, said that, on behalf of Rudy and @realDonaldTrump, he gave “a very harsh message” that “all aid” would be withheld if there was no Biden investigation. pic.twitter.com/7xaqIyYeDG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 16, 2020

2. He implicated Attorney General Barr, saying he “had to have known everything”

Giuliani’s associate continued by connecting Attorney General Bill Barr to the pressure campaign, saying that Giuliani had contacted the attorney general about the attempts to get Ukraine to announce a Biden investigation

“Barr had to have known everything,” he said. “Attorney General Barr was basically on the team.”

A Justice Department spokesperson told Maddow that the claim was “100 percent false.” The spokesperson repeated the same statement to The Hill.

.@Maddow: “[Was Giuliani] ever in contact with [Barr]…about the fact that he was trying to get Ukraine to announce these investigations into [Biden]?” PARNAS: “Absolutely.” Q: “Barr knew about it?” PARNAS: “Barr had to have known everything…Barr was basically on the team.” pic.twitter.com/3egdPj5e6T — CAP Action (@CAPAction) January 16, 2020

3. “Trump knew exactly what was going on”

Parnas also directly connected Trump to the Ukraine pressure campaign to investigate the Bidens, saying the president “knew exactly what was going on.”

Maddow asked Parnas about that “main inaccuracy or the main lie being told” that he felt he could correct.

He responded: “That the president didn’t know what was going on. President Trump knew exactly what was going on.”

Parnas continued, saying that he would not act without “the consent of Rudy Giuliani or the president,” and added that Trump’s claim that he doesn’t know Parnas is a lie.

“He lied,” Parnas says of President Trump’s denial that he knows him. “He knew exactly who we were. He knew exactly who I was especially because I interacted with him at a lot of events… I was with Rudy when he would speak to the president — plenty of times.” pic.twitter.com/Y3D51xtSTi — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 16, 2020

4. He alleged Pence skipped Zelenksy’s inauguration because of Ukraine pressure campaign

Parnas accused Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceUS citizen dies in Egyptian prison after hunger strike Here’s what happens next on impeachment US troops clear rubble, debris from Iraq base struck by Iranian missiles MORE of being in the know, adding that the vice president’s planned trip to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy’s inauguration was canceled because the country refused to announce a Biden investigation.

“Oh, I know 100 percent,” Parnas said. “It was 100 percent.”

When Maddow asked if the vice president knew his visit was involved in a “quid pro quo,” Parnas quoted Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland Gordon SondlandGiuliani pushes to join Trump impeachment defense team: report Pompeo to visit Ukraine amid impeachment drama 2019 in Photos: 35 pictures in politics MORE’s comments during the impeachment inquiry: “Everybody was in the loop.”

Maddow said her show reached out to Pence for comment but did not receive a response.

.@Maddow: “[Pence] has his planned trip to the inauguration canceled after you were unable to get the Ukrainian government to commit to announcing investigations into [Biden]. Do you know if [Pence] was aware that that was the quid pro quo?” PARNAS: “Everybody was in the loop.” pic.twitter.com/bb6dSJEu7b — CAP Action (@CAPAction) January 16, 2020

5. He asserted that the Ukraine campaign “was never about corruption [but] strictly about Burisma”

Giuliani’s associate also claimed that the White House’s call for a Ukrainian investigation “was never about corruption.” Instead, it was focused solely on Burisma.

“And that was another thing that they were looking into, but it was never about corruption,” Parnas said. “It was never — it was strictly about Burisma, which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.”

Parnas’s assertion negates the White House’s claims that the administration was attempting to root out corruption when Trump asked Zelensky to examine Biden’s past.

Giuliani associate Lev Parnas tells @Maddow: “It was never about corruption. It was strictly about Burisma, which included Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.” https://t.co/xWbQIeMgOw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 16, 2020