On Tuesday night, Democratic presidential contenders battled it out in the seventh Democratic primary debate, hosted by CNN and The Des Moines Register.

As noted by The New York Times, the “sparks didn’t really fly” during the dull and lengthy debate, though there was a “tense moment” between Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA). The far-left candidates were asked about a dubious CNN report regarding Sanders allegedly telling Warren a woman could never be elected president, which the Vermont senator vehemently denied.

Lucky for Warren, however, the moderator from CNN took her side during the exchange, completely ignoring Sanders’ denial. The Daily Wire reported:

CNN’s Abby Phillips asked Sanders: “So, Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here; you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” “That is correct,” Sanders responded. Phillips then turned to Warren and asked, “Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020

Greg Gutfeld, a co-host on Fox News’ “The Five,” noted the moment in a tweet concerning his “take home notes” of the night:

Take home notes: -I’m no Sanders fan, but CNN totally knifed him, again. -the real thinkers were missing on that stage -the moderators were amateurs -the candidates were bored by their own words -trump will eat any of these alive.

The “real thinkers” referenced by Gutfeld are presumably Democratic candidate Andrew Yang, a former tech executive, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI). The two candidates fell short of qualifying for the debate stage, making Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate lacking racial diversity, something Democrats routinely tout.

And as far as Gutfeld’s prediction that Trump will “eat any of these” candidates “alive” in a general election, CNN and MSNBC moderators are seemingly in agreement. Post-debate left-wing analysts worried over which contender could beat Trump.

For example, CNN’s Van Jones called the debate “dispiriting.”

“I want to say that tonight for me was dispiriting,” Jones said on CNN, according to The Hill. “Democrats will have to do better than we saw tonight. There was nothing I saw tonight to suggest we’ll be able to take Donald Trump out and I want to see a Democrat in the White House as soon as possible.”

“There was nothing tonight, if you’re looking at this thing, to say any of these people are prepared for what Donald Trump will do to us. And to see further divisions tonight is very dispiriting,” he added.

https://t.co/g4WLC13qaB pic.twitter.com/sNVhWbEUNB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2020

As noted by Gutfeld, the “amateur” moderators were not well received. The hashtag #CNNIsTrash trended following the debate due to the questions and actions from CNN, particularly CNN’s Abby Phillips openly taking Warren’s side in the Bernie-Warren dispute.

“CNN has long been viewed as anti-Sanders, but this is incredible,” posted constitutional law professor and impeachment witness Jonathan Turley. “After asking Sanders to repeat his denial, Abby Phillips asserted that Sanders was lying: ‘Senator Warren, what did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?’”

— Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) January 15, 2020