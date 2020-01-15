https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/hah-hah-kook-lev-parnas-indicts-trump-pence-giuliani-nunes-and-bill-barr-in-his-crazed-appearance-on-msnbc-and-democrats-are-falling-for-it-video/

Lev Parnas – Adam Schiff’s great Ukrainian Hope

On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

But this was not a new development.

This news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump.

The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Then Parnas indicted Attorney General Bill Barr.

Les Parnas indicted VP Mike Pence.

Lev Parnas indicted Rep. Devin Nunes.

Lev Parnas indicted every single Democrat boogeyman on the Democrats’ most hated list.

And Democrats and Rachel Maddow ate it up!

The Ukrainians said Parnas was a complete liar.

Democrats are going to find that out soon.

The post Hah-Hah! Kook Lev Parnas Indicts Trump, Pence, Giuliani, Nunes and Bill Barr in His Crazed Appearance on MSNBC — AND DEMOCRATS BELIEVE THIS NUT! (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...