Lev Parnas – Adam Schiff’s great Ukrainian Hope

On Monday Democrats released ‘notes’ by Lev Parnas that he claims show Rudy Giuliani ordered him to to call the President Zelensky of Ukraine and tell him aid would not be forthcoming if he didn’t agree to investigate the Bidens.

But this was not a new development.

This news was already reported in The New York Times back in November!

And Rush Limbaugh called it — Predicting in November that Democrats would come back and use Lev Parnas in their attacks on President Trump.

The legendary conservative radio host predicted on November 11th that indicted Ukrainian Lev Parnas will be the Democrats’ Great Ukrainian Hope.

On Wednesday night Rachel Maddow invited Lev Parnas on to discuss his evidence that will finally take down the Orange Man and his evil pro-American regime!

Parnas, an obscure Republican donor, indicted President Trump and Rudy Giuliani.

Lev Parnas: "President trump knew exactly what was going on. He was aware of all of my movements. I wouldn't do anything without the consent of Rudy Giuliani and the President."

Then Parnas indicted Attorney General Bill Barr.

Parnas says Attorney General William Barr was on the team and involved in the Ukraine plot.

Les Parnas indicted VP Mike Pence.

So as suspected, Pence is in as deep as all the rest.

Lev Parnas indicted Rep. Devin Nunes.

So this is why Devin Nunes randomly went on Fox and said "OH YEAH, now I remember speaking to Lev Parnas!"

Lev Parnas indicted every single Democrat boogeyman on the Democrats’ most hated list.

And Democrats and Rachel Maddow ate it up!

The Ukrainians said Parnas was a complete liar.

Democrats are going to find that out soon.

