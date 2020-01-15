America’s Health Insurance Plans, the health industries lobbying organization, on Wednesday petitioned the Supreme Court to rush a ruling on the Affordable Care Act following a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit last month to strike down the law’s mandate that individuals buy health insurance, reports The Hill.

“In remanding rather than resolving the severability question, the decision below casts a long shadow of uncertainty over ACA-based investments and denies health insurance providers, states, individuals, and other stakeholders of much needed clarity,” AHIP wrote in its brief. “Invalidation of the ACA would wreak havoc on the healthcare system.

“Congress could not have intended that result in 2010, when it enacted one of the most comprehensive and far-reaching pieces of healthcare legislation in over 50 years. And Congress did not intend that result in 2017, when it zeroed out the tax payment for forgoing health coverage without repealing any other ACA provision.”

The Trump administration last week said there was no reason to expedite the process, as the panel sent back to a lower court the question of whether the rest of the statute can stand without the mandate.

“The Fifth Circuit’s decision itself does not warrant immediate review because it did not definitively resolve any question of practical consequence,” solicitor general Noel Francisco wrote in a briefing.