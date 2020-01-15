The most famous rainbow in history is when God made His covenant with Noah after the flood mentioned in the book of Genesis.

But now, a private Christian school in Kentucky is coming under fire for allegedly expelling a student because she had a rainbow-colored cake and sweater to celebrate her birthday.

“She did nothing wrong,” Kimberly Alford said of her 15-year-old daughter, Kayla Kenney, in an interview with the Louisville Courier Journal.

The saga began in late December when the family was celebrating Kayla’s 15th birthday at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant. It was when Alford posted a photo of her daughter on her Facebook page that all hell broke loose.

The girl happened to be wearing a sweater with a rainbow on it, and the cake had a variety of rainbow-like colors.

Alford told the paper she received an email from Whitefield Academy’s head of school, Bruce Jacobson, explaining her daughter was being expelled “immediately due to a post on social media.”

She said Jacobson wrote that the picture “demonstrates a posture of morality and cultural acceptance contrary to that of Whitefield Academy’s beliefs” and follows two years of “lifestyle violations.”

In recent years, the rainbow flag has often been used as a symbol of same-sex and transgender rights.

Alford noted her daughter is not homosexual, and the colorful cake was merely for fun, indicating the bakery receipt listed the design as “assorted colors.”

She also told the paper the Whitefield Academy Parent Teacher Fellowship even displayed a rainbow image on its private Facebook page before later taking it down after her daughter was expelled.

“I just feel like it’s a label (school officials) have put on her,” Alford said. “Just because I’m wearing a rainbow doesn’t mean I’m gay.”

Meanwhile, Jacobson told the Courier Journal the girl’s expulsion came after “two years of continuous violations of our student code of conduct.”

“Inaccurate media reports are circling stating that the student in question was expelled from our school solely for a social media post,” the school said in a statement. “In fact, she has unfortunately violated our student code of conduct numerous times over the past two years.”

The school added: “Whitefield Academy is accredited by ACSI/AdvancEd and a member of the Non Public School Commission of Kentucky, and therefore we meet all Kentucky regulations and laws. Our code of conduct is on pare with other private Christian schools in our area. It is unfortunate that one of the student’s parents chose to post internal family matters on social media, and we hope our former student is not adversely affected by what her parents chose to make public about her situation.”

Jacobson wouldn’t disclose if the photo of the rainbow cake and shirt led to Kayla’s ouster, but said the teen had faced “a progression of discipline.”

“All the families of students know that they have expectations they need to (follow),” Jacobson told the paper. “We always try to work with families over a period of time.”

Alford explained that a school disciplinary officer had found Juul pods in her daughter’s backpack last October,and she and Kayla met with schools officials, agreeing that the girl “would be on probation.”

“Any other behavior issues could cause her to be expelled,” Alford said. “Since October, there have been no disciplinary issues. There have been no academic issues. There has been nothing.”

The parent-student handbook for Whitefield Academy says students may face expulsion “when there is a serious departure from the school’s guidelines.”

A portion concerning student behavior indicates Whitefield’s “biblical role is to work in conjunction with the home to mold students to be Christ-like.”

“On occasion, the atmosphere or conduct within a particular home may be counter or in opposition to the biblical lifestyle the school teaches. This includes, but is not limited to, sexual immorality, homosexual orientation or the inability to support Biblical standards of right and wrong. … In such cases, the school reserves the right, within its sole discretion, to refuse admission of an applicant or to discontinue enrollment of a student.”

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, a Louisville-based LGBTQ advocacy organization, said it “seems incredibly outrageous” if the girl was expelled because of the birthday photo.

He also noted the rainbow connection to the flood of Noah in the Holy Bible, one of the most well-known Christian accounts in the world.

“So the idea that they would eject someone for the simple display of a rainbow is ludicrous,” Hartman told the paper.

Alford is now receiving messages of encouragement on Facebook, with some saying:

“We stand behind you 100%! So do all of America now.”

“Just wanted to let u know I am praying and totally supporting u and ur babygirl.”

“Please tell your daughter she is better off!! That school and the staff should be ASHAMED!!”

