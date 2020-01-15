House Democrats have requested briefings from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Communications Commission on how the agencies plan to protect against expected cyberattacks from Iran in the next few months, reports The Hill.

“We are concerned that Iran, its allies, or other entities wishing to take advantage of this situation might retaliate by attacking U.S. communications networks, or use such networks to attack other targets,” Reps. Frank Pallone and Mike Doyle said in letters sent Wednesday to DHS and the FCC. “To protect the American people, the government must proactively work with industry to identify potential threats and aid carriers in the defense of critical communications infrastructure.”

Pallone, of New Jersey, chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee. Doyle, of Pennsylvania, chairs the subcommittee on communications and technology.

Eighty-five percent of cybersecurity experts surveyed by The Washington Post expect Iran to hit oil refineries, financial institutions, and other U.S. targets with cyberattacks following the America’s targeted strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Jan. 3.

“Iran is dangerous because they have the intent, motivation, and capabilities. While their cyber capabilities are not on par with Russia and China, they are innovative and can cause both physical and psychological disruption,” warned Kiersten Todt, president of Liberty Group Ventures and who led an Obama-era cybersecurity commission.