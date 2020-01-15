Parents of students at a high school near Houston, Texas, were outraged and confused over a homework assignment which included a question about rape.

The question was a part of a biology DNA assignment at Klein Collins High School.

“Suzy was assaulted in an alley and is a victim of rape. The police collected a sample of sperm that was left at the crime scene and now have three suspects in custody. Which of the suspects raped Suzy?” the question read.

Cookie VonHaven has a daughter in the 10th grade and she told KPRC-2 she couldn’t understand how a teacher put a rape question on homework.

“It’s upsetting and I know girls this age, just the thought,” said VonHaven, “they know that rape is forced non-consensual sex and that upsets them. That’s why I can’t fathom a teacher putting that on a test.”

Another student’s parent questioned if the homework had been approved by the district or if the teacher composed it without oversight.

The district said in a statement that “corrective” action had been taken but they did not detail what that action was.

“The assignment is not part of the District’s approved curriculum and is by no means representative of the District’s instructional philosophy,” the district statement read. “The District has investigated the source of the materials and appropriate corrective action has been taken.”

The district estimates that the homework went home with about 90 students.

