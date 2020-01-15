Meghan Markle was targeted with hate-filled tweets following her and husband Prince Harry’s announcement of reduced roles in the royal family, reports HuffPost.

Phrases used to describe Markle included “self-loathing race traitor,” “trailer trash,” “meghan the queen, of monkey island,” “the woke Meghan bint” and “poisonous cow,” per the news outlet.

Markle also received multiple comments containing coarse expletives.

Analysts at the University of Sunderland captured the tweets for HuffPost UK.

“There will be many more tweets not captured in the study, as racism and misogyny are often expressed in more subtle terms that do not use overtly abusive language,” said Dr. John Price, a senior lecturer in journalism at Sunderland.

“The vast amount of abuse captured in these findings is startling. It shows that aspects of social media, such as Twitter, have become a haven for people wishing to express hatred against women.”

The pair announced they were stepping down one week ago.

Since then, the Globe and Mail published a scathing editorial about the couple’s move, and Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement saying that the royal family “would have preferred” they stay put and keep their senior palace duties.

“In response to the sudden announcement of a vague and evolving plan for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan — to move to Canada while remaining part of the Royal Family, the Trudeau government’s response should be simple and succinct: No,” the editorial reads.