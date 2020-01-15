Attorney Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to discuss the government’s case against General Michael Flynn.

Powell has been representing General Flynn since last summer.

On Wednesday Sidney Powell broke the news that her team has found evidence of the Deep State Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack committed subornation of perjury by pushing General Michael Flynn to commit perjury on the court.

Sidney Powell made the claims tonight on Lou Dobbs.

Attorney Sidney Powell: We have evidence now that they were actually trying to force Mr. Flynn to lie to a jury and a judge in the Eastern District of Virginia last year last summer and they knew that’s what they were trying to do then.. We have a red lined document showing Mr. Van Grack himself transmitted to Covington, the Special Prosecutor from Special Counsel’s task force, who’s still running this prosecution … And has a history. He was with Mr. Weissmann on the Special Counsel operation and determined to take down General Flynn because that was their path to the president. They had to prosecute Flynn to try to pursue the obstruction mess.

Lou Dobbs: So what is in store here? He’s due to be sentenced this month. Correct?

Sidney Powell: Correct, but the government has already agreed for a motion for a continuum. The judge has not entered an order on that yet but they agreed to a 30 day continuance…

Lou Dobbs: This sounds like the most antithetical to justice case I’ve seen in recent memory and I’ve seen some beauties and the other madness to overthrow this president.

Sidney Powell: What I am seeing and finding by the day is an absolute outrage. What my three colleagues found before coming over here is that Mr. Van Grack actually changed the language in the statement of offense they created against General Flynn and knew that. So when he tried to… when he said last summer that he wanted Flynn to testify to something he knew because he did it himself that it wasn’t true. And if that isn’t subornation of perjury, I don’t know what is… And now they want to punish him (General Flynn) for not lying in his sentencing.