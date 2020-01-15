http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/naE_1-FI_Fw/ilhan-omar-dope.php

I have commented more than once that Ilhan Omar, while a remarkably arrogant person, is also a woman of very limited intelligence. To be fair, you could say that about a lot of liberals. But this tweet, issued by Omar yesterday, illustrates the point:

The PolyMet project is a proposed copper-nickel mine in northern Minnesota. This action by the Minnesota Court of Appeals is unfortunate, but it has nothing to do with fossil fuels. Nor will the court’s decision have any impact on the “planet.” It simply means that copper will be mined, at least for the time being, somewhere on the planet other than Minnesota–undoubtedly in a location with fewer environmental controls.

A group called Minnesota Miners couldn’t resist calling out Ms. Omar:

And this woman actually votes in Congress! Her constituents should be ashamed of themselves.

