Iran’s president is dismissing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s idea of Tehran striking a new nuclear agreement with the U.S., instead blaming President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive takeaways from the Democratic debate Sanders, Warren exchange underscores Iowa stakes CNN’s Van Jones: Democratic debate was ‘dispiriting,’ no evidence party can defeat Trump MORE for exiting the multinational agreement signed in 2016.

Hassan Rouhani called the proposed “Trump deal” a “strange” idea in a speech on Wednesday, according to Reuters, and urged the leaders of the U.S. and European nations to return to that pact.

“This Mr. Prime Minister in London, I don’t know how he thinks. He says let’s put aside the nuclear deal and put the Trump plan in action,” Rouhani said.

“If you take the wrong step, it will be to your detriment. Pick the right path. The right path is to return to the nuclear deal,” he added, according to the news service.

Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, criticized the U.S. in his own remarks to Reuters, while insisting that the 2015 deal is “not dead” despite Iran’s recent announcement that it would increase enrichment of uranium.

“No, it’s not dead. It’s not dead,” Zarif said of the 2015 agreement, before adding: “I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?”

Trump in a tweet Tuesday night said that he agreed with Johnson’s idea.

“Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, @BorisJohnson, stated, ‘We should replace the Iran deal with the Trump deal.’ I agree!”

Johnson made the pitch earlier this week during an interview with the BBC, urging U.S. and Iranian officials not to abandon diplomacy in the face of heightened tensions between the two nations.

“Well, if we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it,” Johnson said of the 2015 agreement. “Let’s replace it with the ‘Trump deal.’ “